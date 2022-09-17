Can you recycle old printed photographs with your scrap paper recycling? Yes and no. It all depends how the photo was printed. If it was done through old-fashioned chemical processing, then no. If it was printed using modern digital technology, yes. How do you find out? Simply tear it; if it the photograph rips with a very clean tear, it can be recycled; but if it’s hard to tear and rips in layers and not so cleanly, you likely have a nonrecyclable photo that needs to be thrown in the trash and not the recycling bin.
