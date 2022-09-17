Can you recycle old printed photographs with your scrap paper recycling? Yes and no. It all depends how the photo was printed. If it was done through old-fashioned chemical processing, then no. If it was printed using modern digital technology, yes. How do you find out? Simply tear it; if it the photograph rips with a very clean tear, it can be recycled; but if it’s hard to tear and rips in layers and not so cleanly, you likely have a nonrecyclable photo that needs to be thrown in the trash and not the recycling bin.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.