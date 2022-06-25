Did you know that a significant portion of clothing donations deposited in parking lot collection receptacles don’t go directly to people in need, but actually benefit for-profit operations? A New York Times story revealed not only are some collection boxes illegal, an eyesore and hazardous, many of them don’t help the needy. Instead, the used clothing that is collected is often sorted and re-sold to thrift shops or sent in bulk overseas, where the proceeds are untraceable and likely to benefit individuals rather than charities. If you want your gently used clothes to help people, consider dropping them off at a reputable charity like Goodwill or Salvation Army instead.
