Every time you deposit a load of freshly washed clothing into the dryer, make it a habit to empty the lint trap. This one simple act actually improves the efficiency of your dryer by about .5%. While this may not seem like a lot, it does help you save a little money and time. A clean lint trap means your dryer takes less time to get your clothes dry. It also makes your appliance safer, as full lint traps can be a fire hazard. And don’t forget: Lint can be tossed right into the compost bin.
