An arrangement of flowers as a gift is a nice thought, but you might wonder what you can do with it after the flowers have wilted. While they are mostly organic matter, most commercial flowers are treated with chemical pesticides/herbicides and even dyed. It’s actually best to assume most conventional arrangements have been treated this way. This means they are not compostable and should be disposed of in the trash. Vases and containers can be reused at home or even returned to the florist to be reused.
