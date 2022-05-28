One of the easiest ways to naturally keep mice out of your home is to keep food sealed up and your kitchen tidy. When mice find open bags of bread, bowls of fresh fruit on the kitchen counter or cookie crumbs on the inside of cabinets, they’ll come back, knowing this is a source for food. But there are some not-so-obvious sources, too. Be sure to keep your dog or cat’s food sealed in an airtight container and not in an open bag.

