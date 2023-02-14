Old sponges and freezer bags can be given a second life as freezer packs. First, disinfect your old sponge in the microwave by heating it on high (while wet) for 90 seconds. When it is cool, soak it in water and place it inside a freezer bag. Freeze for a few hours until frozen solid. Place the DIY cold pack in shopping bags when you grocery shop and it will help keep your frozen food cold longer. As it thaws, the sponge will automatically re-absorb the water.

