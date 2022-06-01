If you have a backyard pool, perhaps the best investment you can make is to purchase a pool cover. It makes sense: Water evaporates, and a pool cover helps significantly lessen that dissipation throughout the summer months. In fact, a pool cover can reduce evaporation by as much as 95%, and it also helps the pool retain heat, which means you’ll use less energy to heat the pool.
