It’s a little not-so-dirty secret among greenie homebodies that it only takes two commonly found nontoxic ingredients to make the ultimate bathroom cleaner for your home: white vinegar and dish detergent. Simply heat up 12 ounces of white vinegar in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Mix in another 12 ounces of dish detergent and pour the mixture into a spray bottle (choose a detergent with color to see where you’ve sprayed). The dish soap breaks down grease and dirt, and the white vinegar dissolves mineral deposits. This truly is one of the best bathroom cleaner recipes out there, and it’s very eco-friendly to boot.
Talkabout
Articles
- Havasu's English Village sold for $28M; ‘premium brand’ hotel planned
- Hurricane Hilary: 'Historic' storm expected to slam Mohave County
- English Village: A cornerstone of Havasu tourism for 50+ years
- Supervisors freeze all non-mandated travel by employees outside of Mohave County
- Havasu residents feeling the heat with UniSource surcharge
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.