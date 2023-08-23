It’s a little not-so-dirty secret among greenie homebodies that it only takes two commonly found nontoxic ingredients to make the ultimate bathroom cleaner for your home: white vinegar and dish detergent. Simply heat up 12 ounces of white vinegar in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Mix in another 12 ounces of dish detergent and pour the mixture into a spray bottle (choose a detergent with color to see where you’ve sprayed). The dish soap breaks down grease and dirt, and the white vinegar dissolves mineral deposits. This truly is one of the best bathroom cleaner recipes out there, and it’s very eco-friendly to boot.

