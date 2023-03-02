Nearly 16 million printed newspapers are sold every week in the United States, which means many homes have stacks of newsprint. Yes, it’s recyclable, but it’s also a great material to use around the house. Stuff shoes with newsprint to deodorize them; the paper absorbs odors and excess moisture. Cover an area of the yard that has weeds with newspaper; it’ll block out the sun and slowly kill them (plus, the paper will break down into beneficial mulch for the yard). And wrap a present with newspaper for a last-minute hack.

