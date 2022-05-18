When grocery shopping, if you change your mind about buying something and don’t feel like returning it to where you found it, you should still bring it to the checkout line with you. Many people will leave unwanted items in places where they don’t belong. Over time, misplaced items can be damaged and/or reach their expiration dates, leading to food waste. If you change your mind about an item, simply bring it to the checkout and hand it to a cashier; they have a system in place to reshelve items properly so nothing gets wasted.

