Whether you choose organic or conventional, when you buy produce from the supermarket, you still need to use common sense. Look for produce that is not bruised, moldy, slimy or sick-looking. Smell it: If it smells bad, leave it behind. Produce that has been misted with water from automatic sprayer systems can also be full of bacteria, especially if your supermarket recycles water (many stores do). Wash and dry your produce before eating to remove any traces of germs, mold or bacteria. And most important: Pack your produce and meats in different bags to avoid cross-contamination.

