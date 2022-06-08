Air conditioning in the car reduces fuel efficiency because it takes energy from the engine to run the internal cooling unit. When it is extremely hot outside, it totally makes sense to use the air conditioner, but cool your car the same way you do your house -- by maintaining a temperature around 74 degrees rather than blasting the coldest possible air. Also, park in shady spots whenever possible, and start by flushing hot air out of the car by opening all the windows when you first get in.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.