Permanent ink pens are a popular choice, since the ink doesn’t smudge when you make notes or sketches. But the plastic casing for indelible ink pens is hard to recycle and most likely will be thrown in the trash when the ink is gone. If you can’t live without permanent ink pens, look for newly designed stainless-steel pens (the popular brand Sharpie makes them) that are also refillable. When they run out of ink, you simply replace the cartridge. And if you ever need to recycle the pen, the stainless-steel case can be tossed into your curbside recycling bin.

