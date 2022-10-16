Do you want to help your local animal shelter? Plenty of things in your home could be useful to them. If you have a stash of plastic shopping bags, they can be used by animal shelters to clean up dog messes. If you have a working heating pad, it can help small animals stay warm and simulate a mother’s warmth. And your stack of old newspapers can be used in the bottom of cages as a lining that is easily swapped out when needed. Of course, every shelter is different, so check the website or social media feeds of your local shelter to see if there’s anything else they may need.

