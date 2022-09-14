If you want to avoid disposable containers when you bring leftovers home from a restaurant, try transferring food into your own reusable container. Since most restaurants workers are unable to transfer food to your containers due to health code rules, doing it yourself is the norm. Some people even divide their dinner at the start to avoid overeating and to assure they have a second meal for lunch or dinner the next day.

