A dual-flush toilet is a great way to save water at home because it lets you decide if you need a full or partial flush. But if you have a perfectly fine single-flush toilet, what do you do to save water? You can convert your toilet to a more efficient one by switching out the toilet flapper. For less than $10, you can add an adjustable flapper that allows you to shorten the chain, meaning a conventional toilet that wastes 5 to 7 gallons of water can now be made into a water-efficient one that uses just 2.5 gallons.
