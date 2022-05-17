If you love coffee and want to help birds, there is one thing you can do: Buy “Bird Friendly” certified java. Coffee is often grown on farms in tropical climates where forested land is cleared to grow coffee plants. But there are greener and kinder ways to grow coffee, and that’s where this certification mark comes in. Developed by the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center, “Bird Friendly” coffee is grown on farms under existing forestlike habitats. Birds are given a place to thrive, and coffee is grown under the shade of the trees.

