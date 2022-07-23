Don’t confuse hypoallergenic with eco-friendly when buying skin care products and bedding. The word “hypoallergenic” only means it won’t trigger allergic reactions. It’s not a classification that means the product is natural, eco-friendly or organic at all. But even worse: There is no regulation from the U.S. government regarding what the word “hypoallergenic” actually means, so the word can be slapped on any product. Read labels and learn if the ingredients and materials used live up to your green expectations.
Talkabout
Articles
- High school bus routes won’t return when classes start on Aug. 8
- Fishy situation: Retired military plane placed in Lake Havasu
- One last ride: 6-year-old Havasu boy gets a celebratory ride after beating cancer
- Sheriff: Boat fire turns into brush fire on Chemehuevi reservation
- Mohave County Sheriff: Man tried to kill another man with 32,000-pound forklift
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.