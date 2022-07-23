Don’t confuse hypoallergenic with eco-friendly when buying skin care products and bedding. The word “hypoallergenic” only means it won’t trigger allergic reactions. It’s not a classification that means the product is natural, eco-friendly or organic at all. But even worse: There is no regulation from the U.S. government regarding what the word “hypoallergenic” actually means, so the word can be slapped on any product. Read labels and learn if the ingredients and materials used live up to your green expectations.

