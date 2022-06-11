Many community parks are implementing environmental improvements like recycling bins to make it easier for guests to recycle their trash. But if you’re visiting a park during a non-peak day, or especially during the off-peak part of the season, don’t use the recycling bin or trash cans for your visit. Since these cans will be emptied with less frequency, wild animals could get into the recyclables to root around for food. Many could get their heads stuck in glass or plastic jars, with no way to escape. So instead of recycling or throwing trash away, take it home with you and sort it there.
