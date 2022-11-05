You’ve heard of secondhand smoke, but did you know there is also thirdhand smoke? The children’s health advocacy group Healthy Child Healthy World says thirdhand smoke occurs when toxic residues are left behind from a smoker on things like clothes, fabric, furnishings, walls, bedding and other porous surfaces in a room. While the simplest step to protect children is to avoid smokers altogether, that can’t always be done. If you go into a room that has traces of smoke, open a window and use fans to circulate the air. Ask people who smoke to change clothes and wash their hands before interacting with infants and children. The charity advises that you think of smoking as insecticide: Second- and thirdhand smoke has more than 2,500 hazardous chemicals in it -- no child should be exposed to that.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.