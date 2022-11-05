You’ve heard of secondhand smoke, but did you know there is also thirdhand smoke? The children’s health advocacy group Healthy Child Healthy World says thirdhand smoke occurs when toxic residues are left behind from a smoker on things like clothes, fabric, furnishings, walls, bedding and other porous surfaces in a room. While the simplest step to protect children is to avoid smokers altogether, that can’t always be done. If you go into a room that has traces of smoke, open a window and use fans to circulate the air. Ask people who smoke to change clothes and wash their hands before interacting with infants and children. The charity advises that you think of smoking as insecticide: Second- and thirdhand smoke has more than 2,500 hazardous chemicals in it -- no child should be exposed to that.
Talkabout
Articles
- Blake Masters speaks to packed room in Havasu in push for U.S. Senate seat
- Police untangling man’s killing spree
- By the numbers: Poverty remains a concern among Mohave County residents
- Lake Havasu City Council will get first look at price estimates for Downtown Catalyst project
- Lake Havasu City plans more aggressive approach to sign enforcement
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.