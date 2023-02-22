While disposable plastic cups are never really an eco-friendly option, sometimes they’re hard to avoid at special events and get-togethers. If you must buy throwaway cups, choose ones marked with a “1” recycling symbol on the bottom of the cup, instead of the standard “6.” No. 6 plastics are typically found in Styrofoam or very dense plastic cups (usually designed to mimic crystal glass) and are nearly impossible to recycle. No. 1 plastic, or PETE, is commonly found in soda and water bottles, and is the most commonly recyclable plastic. An even better option: Get paper-based compostable cups and compost them right at home.

