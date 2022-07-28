Have an extra bay leaf in your spice drawer? Stick it in your box of opened cereal. The little bugs known as weevils that can invade your favorite flakes despise the scent of bay leaves. So leaving a leaf on top of the cereal can help keep weevils at bay (no pun intended). Another tip to keep cereal fresh is to forgo the original packaging and place it in an airtight container, then store in a cool place like the pantry or, better yet, in the refrigerator.

