Buying in bulk from wholesale clubs can be a great way to save money and reduce packaging on some of your favorite everyday items. But be careful to avoid buying perishable foods like ketchup, mustard, mayo and other condiments in bulk. Most families will not go through the entire supply before it goes bad, so dollar-for-dollar, it’s better to buy these items in normal-sized jars. One other item to avoid? Brown rice, which has a shelf life of only six months because it retains its natural oils and fatty acids; when it goes bad, it takes on a rancid taste. White rice, which is free of those fats, has a shelf life of 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.