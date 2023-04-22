How many times have you seen a landscaping sprinkler system running at full power during a rainstorm? It’s not because of a wasteful homeowner at all; it’s because their sprinkler system is on an automatic system that does not know that it’s raining. To fix this problem (and save water and money), add a rain sensor to your sprinkler system. The sensor determines whether enough rainfall has occurred to skip an irrigation cycle. If the sensor has detected enough rain, it breaks the electrical connection to your sprinkler system so it won’t turn on. It’s easy to install and makes your sprinkler system more efficient.

