The National Audubon Society wants to make it easy to help you identify native plants for your ZIP code that birds will absolutely love. It’s part of a campaign to get 1 million native plants for birds planted in the United States. All you have to do is visit Audubon.org and enter your ZIP code; the database will suggest trees, shrubs and flowers perfect for your yard and list the types of birds each plant variety will likely attract. You can even buy the plants from the Audubon Society to support their work.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.