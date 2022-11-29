The National Audubon Society wants to make it easy to help you identify native plants for your ZIP code that birds will absolutely love. It’s part of a campaign to get 1 million native plants for birds planted in the United States. All you have to do is visit Audubon.org and enter your ZIP code; the database will suggest trees, shrubs and flowers perfect for your yard and list the types of birds each plant variety will likely attract. You can even buy the plants from the Audubon Society to support their work.
