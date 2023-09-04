While donations of nutritious food like brown rice, canned tuna and whole-wheat pasta are always appreciated at the food bank, there are some other things you can give that are higher on the wishlists of recipients. The No. 1 most requested item, according to a recent Reddit poll of food banks, is chocolate. So add a few chocolate bars and even brownie mix when donating. The second-most requested food items are spices, to help give bland food some flavor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.