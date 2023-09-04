While donations of nutritious food like brown rice, canned tuna and whole-wheat pasta are always appreciated at the food bank, there are some other things you can give that are higher on the wishlists of recipients. The No. 1 most requested item, according to a recent Reddit poll of food banks, is chocolate. So add a few chocolate bars and even brownie mix when donating. The second-most requested food items are spices, to help give bland food some flavor.
Talkabout
Articles
- Havasu residents discuss concerns with proposed UniSource rate increase
- Lake Havasu anglers angered by bass eradication efforts on Colorado River
- Downtown Havasu, local residents welcome actor Clint Howard
- Havasu celebrates opening of Allo’s downtown storefront
- Emotional courtroom scene for Kingman teen arraigned in deaths of two fellow teens
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.