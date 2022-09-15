With about 140 million tax returns processed by the IRS every year, it makes sense to go paperless when filing, to save trees. But going green with your taxes can save you money in the long run, too. According to CBS News, if you e-file your tax return, your error rate is just about 1%. If you file your taxes using paper files, the error rate skyrockets to 20%. So going green by going paperless can actually help you save money and be error-free, too.

