With about 140 million tax returns processed by the IRS every year, it makes sense to go paperless when filing, to save trees. But going green with your taxes can save you money in the long run, too. According to CBS News, if you e-file your tax return, your error rate is just about 1%. If you file your taxes using paper files, the error rate skyrockets to 20%. So going green by going paperless can actually help you save money and be error-free, too.
Talkabout
Articles
- Man who tried to save 17-year-old in capsized boat raising money to pay for her funeral
- Arizona’s minimum wage set to increase in January because of inflation
- Drag show concerns spark talks on Go Lake Havasu’s city contract
- Police arrest men in May 30 London Bridge Beach shooting
- Bullhead Police: Mummified remains found in home during burglary call
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.