Padded paper mailers are becoming more commonplace when shipping goods, and the majority of them are recyclable. If a padded mailer has layers of shredded paper as the insulator, you can recycle the whole mailer as-is in your curbside recycling. If it has plastic bubble wrap, you need to separate the plastic from the paper before recycling, with the plastic going into the trash and the paper part going into the recycling. And regarding labels on the envelopes: Leave them. They get sorted out in the recycling process.

