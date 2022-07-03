Office paper recycling has become more common everywhere, including in residential communities, where large recycling bins are available to collect bags of old paper for recycling. Generally, used paper is recycled by pulping it to create new paper products. One way to help maximize paper recycling is to leave recyclable paper flat. Crumpled paper takes up significant space and can fill a recycling bin too quickly with air, leading to inefficient paper recycling. And avoid shredders if possible; shredding makes the fibers shorter and less strong, which makes it the least desirable recyclable.
