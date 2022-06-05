Do you keep the cords for personal electronics, like GPS devices or your phone, plugged into your car’s USB ports overnight? Even when you turn your car off, these cables and cords can still draw a trickle of energy from your car’s battery. Over time, this can drain the battery and, in the worst cases, cause it to die. For some personal electronics, leaving them continuously plugged in can decrease their lifespan. Make a habit of unplugging your devices and their cords when you’re not driving.

