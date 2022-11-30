Recycling scrap metal is good for the environment, but it can reap you some cash, too. There are scrap metal yards all over the country that pay cash for metals ranging from aluminum to steel to copper, all at different prices. Besides the obvious sources of scrap metal, there are also overlooked sources like damaged gutters, broken lawnmowers, metal shelves, outdoor furniture, old bicycles, appliances (full of copper wire) and even empty and clean paint cans. You might have cash lying around that you can get just by cleaning your garage!

