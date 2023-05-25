When traveling, if your destination is less than 300 miles away, it’s best to avoid short-haul flights and opt for a different mode of transportation. According to the World Wildlife Fund, short-haul flights are the least fuel-efficient way to travel. Choosing to drive or going by bus or train are the most eco-friendly ways when you don’t have too far to go. And when you do have to travel far, choose planes with the highest possible occupancy rates: This means they are the most fuel-efficient for that fleet of planes.

