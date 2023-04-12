According to the Environmental Protection Agency, approximately 15% of Americans rely on private water wells as their source of water at home. While public water is routinely tested and regulated for safety, private water often is not, and it’s not subject to the EPA’s strict rules for drinking water. If you use a private well at home, have your water tested for coliform bacteria and nitrates by a private water-testing lab. It will cost about $10 to $20 and will give you peace of mind about the safety of your well water. You can learn more and get a list of certification officers in your state at water.epa.gov.

