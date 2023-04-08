On average, about 675 pieces of unwanted junk mail end up in our mailboxes every year. If you want to put an end to the madness, try these easy steps. First, if you move, don’t use a change of address form from the post office; instead, directly contact everyone yourself to give them your new address. Avoid participating in contests that ask for your address unless you can select an “opt out” for any kind of solicitations. And contact the top three credit bureaus -- TransUnion, Equifax and Experian -- and ask them to remove you from any unsolicited credit card offers. These three steps should help to significantly reduce junk mail coming to your home.

