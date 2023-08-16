Did you know the standard size of a recycling bin provided by trash haulers is 65 gallons? If you’re recycling more and making less trash, do this one thing: Ask for a larger bin. An upgrade to a 95-gallon recycling bin is usually free, and all it takes to get it is a simple phone call. While you’re at it, if you downsize your garbage bin, many trash haulers will also reduce the price of your monthly service. Make less trash, save more cash!

