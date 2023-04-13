Ink cartridges for at-home inkjet printers can be very expensive. One way to conserve ink is to automatically set your printer default to “draft mode”; for those print jobs where the overall quality of the printing really doesn’t matter, draft mode uses less ink and will help extend the life of your cartridges. Another way to go green and save money is to replace your inkjet cartridges with remanufactured cartridges. These are cartridges that are recycled, refilled and resold at up to 60% less than new ones. Try the online site carrotink.com to see the savings yourself!
