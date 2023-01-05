Donating food to a food bank is a great small step to help someone in need who faces food insecurity. There are a few simple things to keep in mind when donating. First, opt for groceries packaged in metal or cardboard boxes over glass jars; glass can break or chip easily. Think nutritious donations like fruit canned in its own juice and not in sugar, or whole grains like brown rice and whole wheat pasta. Finally, ask ahead about what items are most needed. While giving holiday foods may seem like a festive option, typically the most in-demand ingredients are things like peanut butter, soup and cereal.
