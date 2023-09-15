One of the top reasons household paint is “wasted” is because the color we chose is the wrong shade. It can be hard to choose the perfect shade from a myriad of paint chips, and often when we pick something we like, it appears to be too bright, too dark or just wrong on our walls. To help avoid this financial and material waste, look to other homes and spaces for color inspiration. When you find a wall color you like, you can use a number of apps to immediately color-match it on your phone. Then order that exact shade, so you have the perfect color in your soon-to-be-perfect home.
