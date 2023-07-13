The Marine Stewardship Council wants to remind all of us that it’s important to reduce our digital carbon footprint as well. As we’re going more and more digital, “cooling server farms, digital devices and producing new technology all require energy inputs and have a carbon output.” Right now, digital carbon emissions make up to 3.7% of all global emissions. To reduce your footprint, the organization suggests regularly emptying your inbox, reducing cloud usage (delete all those unnecessary pics!) and opting for non-HD streaming whenever you can.

