If you do just one thing when it comes to your morning routine, consider switching to an all-natural, biodegradable shampoo. The suds we use to get our heads and hair squeaky clean can end up in waterways where aquatic wildlife and fish live. The chemicals in shampoos and conditioners -- artificial fragrance, dyes and microbeads, along with sudsing agents called sulfates -- can be hormone-disruptive or even fatal to these creatures. The good news: It’s easier than ever to find 100% biodegradable shampoos on the market today, and they aren’t expensive. Even better: Look for biodegradable shampoo bars that ditch plastic bottles altogether; they create a rich lather and are gentle on your hair and the planet.
