When it comes to beer, is it better to go with canned or glass-packaged brews? The answer is aluminum. While both materials are easily recyclable, the likelihood that an aluminum can put into the recycling stream will actually get recycled is much higher than glass. And while it does take more energy to make cans, they are infinitely recyclable, lighter to transport and worth more to recyclers. And of course, drinking from the can or bottle is a greener alternative to single-use cups.
