Did you know your water heater can also take a vacation? Maybe not to a faraway destination, but it can be set to use less energy when you place it on “vacation” or “away” mode. In some homes, a water heater can make up as much as 25% of your home’s overall energy usage. And as always, raise or lower your thermostat whenever you’re away, depending on the season. The Department of Energy recommends setting it at 85 degrees when you’re not at home in the summer and 50 degrees during colder months.

