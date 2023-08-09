Did you know your water heater can also take a vacation? Maybe not to a faraway destination, but it can be set to use less energy when you place it on “vacation” or “away” mode. In some homes, a water heater can make up as much as 25% of your home’s overall energy usage. And as always, raise or lower your thermostat whenever you’re away, depending on the season. The Department of Energy recommends setting it at 85 degrees when you’re not at home in the summer and 50 degrees during colder months.
Talkabout
Articles
- Driver, 16, charged as adult in fatal accident in Kingman
- County to vote on zoning change as commercial development planned for SR95
- Driver could get 10 years for wrong-way DUI crash that killed Lake Havasu City woman
- Havasu family introduces elevated barbecue to local dining scene
- Havasu transportation service ceases operations after nearly 30 years
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.