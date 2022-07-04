Gas prices are high, so today’s the day to do everything you can to make your car as efficient as possible. Check the trunk and back seats and remove any unnecessary items that are adding weight to the vehicle’s load. Take your car to the gas station and make sure the air pressure in your tires is at the recommended level; add air if needed. And fill up the tank each time you visit the gas station; the fewer trips you need to make there, the more MPGs you can add to your overall bottom line.
