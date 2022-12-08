The more you can do to help bring dinner to the table more quickly, the better. The next time you’re boiling water for pasta, consider placing a metal steamer basket on top of the pot and then placing the pot’s lid on top of that. This action allows you to do double duty: You can cook the pasta and steam veggies or a protein like fish at the same time. Not only will this save time, but you’ll save energy, too. And remember, when the pasta water cools down, you can give your outdoor plants a healthy treat by feeding it to them.
