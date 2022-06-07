It’s common for us to use our car’s GPS or a mobile app to plan our route when driving. Using these GPS devices can help you to avoid getting lost and wasting fuel. But did you know that one of the most popular mapping apps -- Google Maps -- also has a function to let you opt for “eco-friendly routing”? Not only does it help you get to your destination, but it also looks for ways to save fuel on your trip. It may not get you there the fastest, but it’ll help you save money at the pump.

