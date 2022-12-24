Do you live somewhere that’s incredibly cold during the winter months? It’s probably a good idea to take a few minutes to winterize your water lines to protect your pipes and prevent damage from frigid temperatures. Start by draining and disconnecting any outdoor garden hoses and AC pipes. If there’s any water that’s pooled near your central air systems, drain it and shut off the AC water valve. And if you use window AC units, uninstall and store them inside to help seal up your windows and prevent chilly drafts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.