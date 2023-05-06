You only need to raid your kitchen pantry to create an easy all-natural insect repellant for potted plants and freshly planted seedlings in the garden. Sprinkle cayenne pepper and garlic powder around the plants and on top of the soil. This combination is a perfectly harmless all-natural additive that won’t hurt plants, but insects hate it. You can also boil water with garlic to make a garlic spray; when cool, spray leaves, stems and anywhere you think insects may be attacking your plants.
