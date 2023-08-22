Portable steamers have become popular because they use tap water to remove wrinkles in clothes, but they can be a great way to sanitize against bacteria and other illness-causing germs in unexpected places, too. Try steaming pet beds, mattresses and the interior of your car; the hot steam will blast away germs and dust mites, and it will even help freshen upholstered surfaces that are normally impossible to clean. Throw pillows without a zipper are also great to steam clean and sanitize. Toilets, sink handles and other high-touch surfaces should be sanitized on a regular basis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.