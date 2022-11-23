According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the biggest culprits of water pollution is water runoff from homes. How does it happen? Impervious surfaces like cement direct excess water onto roads and into rivers, and the runoff picks up toxic chemicals, dirt, trash and disease along the way. Choose wood decking over concrete, interlocking bricks and paver stones for walkways. Wood decking allows water to drain into the soil, where it can be absorbed into grass and gravel areas. And if you can redirect downspouts away from driveways and onto grassy areas, that also helps prevent unnecessary water runoff.

