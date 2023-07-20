When it’s time for a new kitchen sponge, don’t toss the old one away. An old sponge is the perfect growing medium to use as a seed starter for flowers and vegetables. It’s easy: Just place seeds inside the holes of the sponge (or make small slices with the tip of a knife) and mist the sponge well with water. Place it in a dish with a little more water and be sure to keep it moist. In days, you’ll see the seeds sprout. When the seedlings are strong enough, you can transplant them into growing medium, or trim the sponge and plant the seedling with the remaining sponge material still attached.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.